NSCDC gets 20th Commandant in Ondo

Mr Oluyemi Ibiloye has assumed duty as the new commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Ibiloye, who replaced Mr Olayinka Olatundun, is assuming office as the 20th Commandant.

Ibiloye, an indigene of Kwara, is a graduate of the University of Ilorin and holds a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Akure, the new commandant said he would consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor toward sustaining peace and protection of lives and property in the state.

Ibiloye appreciated the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, and the Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for counting him worthy to serve in Ondo State.

He pledged his commitment for the effective protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in the state.

The new commandant solicited the cooperation and support of all officers and men of the command in ensuring that the corps’ mandates are effectively delivered.

While promising to join hands with other security agencies in the state for effective policing, Ibiloye assured members of the public of his preparedness to ensure that “the state is free from any form of criminality”.

“I’m here to consolidate on the achievements of the outgoing commandant and I know that he has done very well. Therefore, I want every officers and men to support me.

“What I am also requiring from you is to work hard because I will push you if you are not working. So, all what I want is cooperation, support and to work together so that we can succeed.

“Moreover, it has become imperatives for us to move the command and the state forward by ensuring that lives and property are safe and secured.

“We will not tolerate any unprofessional conduct among officers and men,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Olayinka Olatundu, the outgoing commandant, appreciated the state government and members of the corps for their support and cooperation during his tenure in the state.

Olatundu, therefore, solicited more support for the new commandant for the betterment of the corps and the state at large.

“I appreciate your support and I demand that more support be given to the new commandant because he needs your support and encouragement to succeed.

“Perform your duties just like you did for me, and I even want you to do better to encourage him in his line of duty,” Olatundu said. (NAN)

By Muftau Ogunyemi

