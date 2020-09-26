NSCDC Edo Command gets new Commandant

Share the news













Mr George Edem has assumed duty as the new commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command.

Edem’s assumption of office was announced in a statement on Saturday by Mr Efosa Ogbebor, NSCDC Edo Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).

He said the new Edo commandant, who hails from Akwa Ibom, asummed office on Friday and immediately had an interactive session with personnel of the command where he solicited for their support.

Ogbebor also said that Edem also called on the general public to support the corps in the fight against criminals and any act of criminality in the state.

He said Edem had served in different commands with his last posting being Niger.( NAN)

