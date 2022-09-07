NSCDC dissolves anti-corruption vandal unit nationwide, assures end to oil theft

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Determined to ensure the actualisation of its mandate of protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure as well as confronting the menace of oil theft in the country, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,NSCDC, has announced the dissolution of its Anti-vandal units nationwide.

Announcing the dissolution at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja, Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, revealed that, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aragbesola, approved the measure to reposition the Corps for better service delivery.

Audi also directed that all illegal roadblocks mounted by the Anti vandal unit across the nation be dismantled with immediate effect.

“In view of the recent developments in some states and the unsatisfactory performance of the unit in the past few months, there is need to sanitise and bring fresh zeal to the operations of the unit.

“The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has approved the dissolution of the unit nationwide and the dismantling of all unapproved road-blocks mounted by NSCDC personnel across the country with immediate effect.

“The Minister has also directed the immediate reconstitution of the Antivandal unit nationwide and we are going to do that without delay”, the CG explained.

The Commandant General who talked tough while addressing the top management of the Corps and State Commandants nationwide maintained that the federal government has expressed serious displeasure on the issue of oil theft which requires drastic measures by the Corps in order to protect the major revenue base of the country.

He decried the insinuations in some quarters that security agencies are accomplices in oil theft, warning that NSCDC will not hesitate in using its internal disciplinary mechanisms to sanction any personnel found sabotaging government’s efforts.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence will not condone unethical practices, misconduct or misbehaviour”, Audi strongly warned.

The Commandant General further explained that adequate modalities have been put in place to avoid loopholes and warned perpetrators of such economic crimes like illegal bunkering and vandalism of pipelines to desist from it, assuring that reconstitution of new Anti-vandal teams will not exceed one week.

On how much support the NSCDC has received from government in waging war against the menace and other related crimes, Dr Audi thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his immense support which according to him has resulted in the procurement of eight gunboats commissioned for use in the Niger Delta region recently.

He added that very soon, operational vehicles procured by the Corps from the Federal government’s support will be commissioned by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aragbesola.

“The Federal government’s support to the Corps demonstrate the seriousness government attached to addressing the issue of oil theft and the Corps is going live up to expectation without compromising standards”, Commandant General assured.

