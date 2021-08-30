NSCDC dismisses viral video of alleged attack on personnel in Anambra

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismissed a viral video purporting that gunmen attacked its operatives at Umueri, East Local Government Area on Monday.

The video alleged the targeting of NSCDC personnel and the burning of operational vehicle.

In a statement issued on Monday by the NSCDC Command, the organisation said there was no truth in the viral video.

The statement was signed by Mr Edwin Okadigbo, a Deputy Superintendent of Corps and Command Public Relations Officer.

It said the video was being circulated by crisis merchants and mischief makers, noting that was peaceful and calm.

“The attention of the NSCDC, State Command has been drawn to a video in circulation in the social media insinuating that Civil Defence and vehicle were attacked on Aug. 30 at Nenyi Umueri.

“We wish to state that there is no iota of truth in the video in circulation. All NSCDC facilities in State are safe.

“In addition, all operational vehicles in the state deployed for assignments are  any untoward incident today.

“This is purely the handwork of crisis merchants and mischief makers who want to create panic and fear in the minds of people and residents alike.

“The Command, other sister security agencies are in synergy to ensure that security situation in is intact,’’ Okadigbo stated.

He added that the NSCDC appreciated the and support of the people for its activities.

He appealed that information about the NSCDC should confirmed before being circulated to avoid misleading the public. (NAN)

