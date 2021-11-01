NSCDC dismisses report on alleged relocation of bandits to Kano

November 1, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The and Corps (NSCDC), Kano State command, has dismissed a circulating in the social media that bandits from Zamfara and Katsina States were relocating to Kano state.

The alleged report indicated that the bandits, escaping from onslaught of security forces, were believed to have infiltrated Kano state through some communities in Shanono, Gwarzo and Kabo local government areas of the state, here they are involved in illegal mining.

This is contained in a issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, in Kano on Monday.

He said that: “The above information is verified to be untrue”.

“On Oct. 28, at about 9:00 a.m, some people were seen on motorcycles moving from Danguzuri village in Makarfi Local Government State. They went through Zarewa village in Kano State, along Beli road to Babbarika, to a belonging to one Alhaji Shehu Danfulani to attend a wedding and naming ceremony at the settlement.

“After the celebration, they all returned to where they came from,” he said.

Idris-Abdullahi noted that the Village Head of Zarewa and Shehu Danfulani have all been interviewed by security and they confirmed the situation.

“From our investigation so far, bandits have relocated to Gwarzo, Kabo and Shanono local government areas, as well as Dansoshiya forest.

He, however, said that the command, in collaboration other security agents, would continue to intensify to avoid any unwanted development. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,