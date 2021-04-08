NSCDC destroys fake products worth N8m in Kano State

April 8, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0




Kano, April 8, 2021 (NAN) The Nigeria Security and Defence (NSCDC) command in Kano State has destroyed fake cables and counterfeit products worth 8 million.

ASC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, spokesperson for the command, said this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

Idris-Abdullahi said the fake products seized at a joint operation by the command and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

He said the seized items comprising fake mosquito repellent and cables destroyed on Wednesday at Rijiyar Gwangwan in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“Operatives of the Anti Vandalism Unit of the participated in the destruction of thousands of cartons of expired mosquito coils and sub standard electrical cables.

“The in a recent joint operation with the SON embarked on a clampdown of traders who specialised in selling expired and sub standard products thereby endangering lives of the citizenry.

“During the successful operations, cartons of expired and sub standard products confiscated and the culprits charged court,’’ he said.

Idris-Abdullahi said NSCDC officials, SON, National Environmental Standard and Regulatory Agency (NESREA), community leaders and trade unions witnessed the destruction.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,