NSCDC deploys undercover agents to schools

By Mohammed Tijjani

Dr Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), has ordered the immediate deployment of undercover agents to schools and host communities to enhance security in schools nationwide.

The CG gave the order on Friday in Kaduna at the closing ceremony of a five- day capacity building on Safe School Response.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 200 NSCDC personnel and other stakeholders from the seven states in the North West attended the five-day programme.

The capacity building was organised by the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre (NSSRCC).

Audi said that the Corps would partner with the Ministry of Education in each state and Local Education Authorities for the successful implementation of the directive.

According to him, the capacity building is to strengthen the resilience of relevant stakeholders including vigilante groups, retired security personnel, host communities and serving personnel of NSCDC.

He explained that the programme was to imbue in them all strategies and knowledge on how to provide protection for schools and host communities from violence and attacks.

Audi who was represented by ACG Training and Capacity Building, David Abi, said that the NSSRCC was a critical component of the implementation strategy of the National Plan on Safe Schools.

He said that the plan was developed by government to mobilise synergy among security agencies and relevant stakeholders towards schools’ protection.

The CG acknowledged the rising cases of attacks and violence on schools in Nigeria and its attendant negative impacts, including increasing the rate of out of school children in the country.

“The strategic plan is based on the whole-of-society approach with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as the lead agency.

“The Corps is also hosting the headquarters of the Centre, saddled with the responsibility of coordinating safety and security response for schools and host communities in collaboration with all security agencies and other relevant stakeholders.

“The Centre is the first of its kind in Africa; available records indicate that no other country has this kind of facility with the sole responsibility of providing safety and security prevention and protection measures for schools and host communities.”

He CG said in view of the recurring attacks and violence in schools in the country, the task ahead of the centre was enormous.

“It requires effective synergy and collaboration from all stakeholders including the Federal, State and Local Governments.

“It is also pertinent to state that the Standard Operating Procedure of the Centre provides for creation of state coordinating centres and local government response centres for effective and seamless operation.

“It is for this singular fact the I respectfully present on behalf of the centre, the request for the kind consideration for allocation of an existing structure within each of the state capitals in the North-West to serve as the safe school coordination centres,” he said.

The CG told the participants that the task ahead of them was enormous.

“Be reminded that aside being ambassadors of the centre, you are equally the foot soldiers who are in direct contact with the members of schools and host communities,” he said.

He charged them to ensure that the knowledge gained from this training was put into effective practice in the discharge of their duties.

“Furthermore, members of the vigilante groups and private guards company must be ready to collaborate and work in harmony with security agencies to facilitate effective protection of our schools.”

Also, the General Officer Commanding (GOC)1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, said that the national plan for safe schools was a programme developed by government to mobilise synergy among security agencies.

The GOC, represented by Brig.-Gen. Henry Yanet, Commander 51 Signals, said already, the Chief of Army Staff(COAS),Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, had directed enjoined army units and formation to work with other security agencies in protecting the civil populace.

In his remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, reiterated the state government’s commitment to partnering with all security agencies to enhance public safety.

The governor was represented by the Administrator, Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, Mr Samuel Aruwan.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

