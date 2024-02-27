NSCDC deploys intelligence to stop hoarding in Katsina State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed a special intelligence team to monitor and stop illegal movement and hoarding of food commodities in Katsina State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Jamilu Indabawa, disclosed this on Monday in Katsina.

Indabawa disclosed this while receiving Mr Jabiru Tsauri, Chairman of the committee set up by the state government to monitor prices and movement of grains in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 27-member joint task force set up by Gov. Dikko Radda, was inaugurated on Feb. 21, to monitor prices and illegal movement of food commodities in the state.

According to Indabawa, we have already directed credible intelligence on movement and hoarding of food commodities from different special teams deployed.

“Our personnel at local government areas and border areas have already swung into action.

“I assure you of all necessary support, cooperation and timely intelligence that will help to uncover these illegal dealings.”

The NSCDC commandant commended the state government for the initiative aimed at stopping the hoarding of food stuffs in the state.

Earlier, Tsauri, who is also the Chief of Staff to the Governor, commended the NSCDC on their efforts across the state.

He revealed that the taskforce was established to monitor the prices of foodstuff, address hoarding of grains, movement of food commodities and any act that would lead to price hike.

Tsauri reiterated that any person found in illegal dealings with food commodities, unlawful act of price hike and hoarding, would face the full wrath of law.

He also solicited the support, cooperation and collaboration with the NSCDC Katsina Command towards the assignment.

The committee has representatives from different security agencies, government agencies, CSOs and other relevant stakeholders. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli