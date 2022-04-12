NSCDC deploys 850 personnel for Easter special operations in Edo

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo command, says it has deployed 850 of its personnel for the Easter special operations in the state.

Mr Dan Okon, state Commandant of the corps, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Benin, on Tuesday.

Okon explained that the deployment of the personnel for the Easter special operations is to ensure a peaceful and secured Easter celebration in the state.

Giving assurance to residents in the state on the provision of adequate security measures to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration, he said the corps would collaborate with other sister security agencies to ensure a peaceful celebration across the state.

He stressed that the corps personnel had been well equipped to assess and respond to threats of any kind during the Easter period and beyond.

The commandant therefore urged residents to go about their legitimate businesses as the command would ensure the protection of lives and properties.

“We will provide adequate security in places of worship, recreational centres, event centres, motor parks as well as other crowded places to prevent any form of threat to lives and properties,” he said.

He further called on residents to volunteer information on criminals and criminal activities around them for prompt security actions. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

