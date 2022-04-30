NSCDC deploys 800 personnel for Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Enugu

April 30, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project, Security 0



By Stanley Nwanosike

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Enugu State Command, has deployed no fewer than 800 personnel for special patrol and surveillance during  Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The command also assured the state residents of a peaceful festive season, saying  that the state would be inconvenient for lawless people.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Denny-Manuel Iwuchukwu, on Saturday in Enugu.

Iwuchukwu said that the corps and other security agencies would  make it difficult for criminals to operate.

He said that the Commandant, Mr Valentine Afrika, was aware that criminal elements usually hid under the cover of public holiday and festivities to act.

“However, this time, their expectations will fail them as the corps has identified all flash points and have put measures in place to frustrate  unacceptable conducts and misbehaviours,” Iwuchukwu said.

He said that the commandant noted increased   vandalism of rail line materials  in recent time but promised that the corps, in collaboration with other security agencies, would end the act.

He appealed to the residents to be security conscious at all times.

According to him, criminals succeed with their plans when people are  relaxed and unsuspecting.

He said that the command congratulated the Muslim community in Enugu State for a successful fasting period that preceded the celebration and called on Muslims to pray for peace and security. (NAN)