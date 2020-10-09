NSCDC deploys 7,079 personnel, 60 dogs for Ondo State governorship election

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) says it has deployed no fewer than 7,079 personnel and 60 sniffer dogs to provide adequate security for the Oct. 10 Ondo State governorship election.

Mr Hillary Madu, Deputy Commander-General(DCG) in charge of Operations disclosed this known while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Akure.

Madu, who explained that the personnel were drawn from seven commands in the country said that four Assistant Commander-Generals (ACG) and seven Commandants were also deployed.

He explained that the deployment was part of the plans of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the Commander-General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammed, to provide security during the election.

According to him, personnel have been warned to remain apolitical during the election and any personnel found wanting will be sanctioned.

“We have come to Ondo State to monitor and provide security for the governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

“And we have deployed 7,079 personnel, four Assistant Commander-Generals (ACGs), and 7 commandants. And this is not a joke, though we will remain apolitical during the exercise.

“We promise Ondo State people that the exercise is going to be a very peaceful election and I urge the people of Ondo state that nobody should die because someone wants to become a governor.

“We want to call on our royal fathers, religious leaders and our mothers to warn their wards not to cause any havoc during the exercise.

“The state belongs to the youth but let us have a credible and peaceful election come Saturday,” he said.

Madu said that the personnel would also monitor critical national asserts and infrastructure across the state.

“This number of personnel deployed came from the fact that when we come for an election we don’t take out our sight on our core mandate for the protection of our critical national assets and infrastructure,” Madu said. (NAN)