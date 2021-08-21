NSCDC deploys 500 personnel to ensure security during coronation of the Olu of Warri

The State Commandant of the Nigeria and Defense Corp (NSCDC), Mr Akinsanya Iskilu, has approved the deployment of 500 officers to coverage during the coronation of Prince Omobashola Emiko as the Olu of Warri on 21st of August, 2021.


This is contained in a press statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Asaba.


The statement said that the personnel were drafted from the Rapid Response Team, Counter Terrorism Unit, Armed Squad, Agro Rangers, the Intelligence and Investigation Unit and the Tactical Squad.


Mr Iskilu also directed the Area Commanders covering Warri to monitor and supervise the men to ensure a hitch-free during and after the coronation.


According to the statement, the NSCDC command is mapping out strategies to bring down criminal-minded persons  if they fail to repent.


 He advised all Deltans to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation. (NAN)

