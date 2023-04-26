NSCDC deploys 422 personnel to monitor UTME in Kano

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kano State, has deployed 422 personnel to 37 designated centres of the ongoing University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state.

The state commandant, Mr Adamu Salihu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday.

He explained that the officers were deployed to the examination centres to monitor the exercise and to provide security at the designated centres.

According to him, the command deployed two officers to each of the 37 centres across the state to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“There will be three sessions of exams for three days and for each session we deployed two officers to monitor the exercise.’’

Salihu said the command had not received any negative report so far.

According to him, the exercise so far is hitch-free; no case of examination malpractice, no arrest and the environment is conducive.

NAN correspondent, who visited some centres, observed that registration of candidates commenced early with different experiences recorded during the process.

A supervisor at the centre, who pleaded anonymity, said that some of the issues were taken care of immediately.

He explained that the exercise had so far been seamless.

NAN reports that 1.5 million candidates are expected to participate in the exercise nationwide, using a total of 740 centres for the all Computer Based Test (CBT).(NAN)