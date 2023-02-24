NSCDC deploys 4000 personnel for election security in Kaduna State 

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 4,000 personnel to provide security during Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections in Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement on Friday by DSC Habeeb Badamasi, spokesman of the NSCDC, Kaduna Command.

Habeeb said that the Commandant, Mr Idris Adah, explained that the massive deployment of personnel in the state was to ensure safety of lives and property.

The commandant appealed to residents to come out en mass to exercise their franchise without fear.

He said that the command had constituted a monitoring team that would go round the 23 Local government areas of the state to ensure security of voters and election officials.

Adah said that the team would also track and arrest anyone involved in election malpractice.

“We have deployed the Anti-Vandals Squad to all critical national assets and infrastructure in the state to protect the assets against vandalism by criminal elements before, during and after the elections.”

The commandant added that undercover personnel would work at the background to support the operatives and other security agencies with credible intelligence to tackle any security issue.

Adah advised residents to also provide useful information about criminal elements and those involved in election malpractice, for appropriate action. (NAN)