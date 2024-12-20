NSCDC deploys 2,550 personnel for Yuletide in Oyo State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has deployed 2,550 personnel to ensure the security of lives and property during and beyond

By Suleiman Shehu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has deployed 2,550 personnel to ensure the security of lives and property during and beyond the Yuletide season.

The corps’ spokesperson in the state, Samuel Opebiyi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ibadan on Friday.

Opebiyi said the state commandant, Augustine Padonu, had directed the deployment to take effect from Friday to Jan. 8.

He said the personnel would be strategically stationed within the nook and cranny of the state to maintain peace and order during and beyond the festive period.

“The personnel will be assigned to various duties, including round-the-clock patrols, surveillance and intelligence gathering, rapid response, and administrative and logistical support.

“All area commands and divisions have been directed to deploy their personnel strategically around critical national assets and infrastructure, road intersections, motor parks, amusement centres, religious houses, and other public places,” he said.

The spokesperson said the corps would also coordinate and communicate with other security agencies in the state to enhance the effectiveness of the deployment.

He said the commandant urged all deployed personnel to exhibit the highest level of professionalism, discipline, and vigilance in discharging their duties.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain security-conscious, watchful of their belongings, adopt moderate lifestyles and exercise self-awareness in crowded places.

“Event organisers are urged to collaborate with NSCDC for proper event planning and to utilise the corps’ crowd control mechanisms to ensure the safety of their guests.

“Those travelling during the season are advised to use government-approved motor parks and avoid travelling at night to reduce risks,” said the spokesperson.

He urged residents to report any suspicious activity to NSCDC or other security agencies in the state for prompt action. (NAN)