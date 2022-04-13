NSCDC deploys 1,500 personnel in Ondo for Easter celebration

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) has deployed 1,500 personnel to beef up security across the state and to ensure peaceful Easter celebration.

Dr Hammed Abodunrin, the State Commandant of NSCDC, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Akure.

Abodunrin assured the people of the state of adequate security before, during and after the Easter celebration.

“The officers and men were drawn from Operations Department, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU); Disaster Management Unit; and Investigation & Intelligence Department.

“Also from Rapid and Response Squad; Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear and Energy Unit (CBRNE); Critical National Assets & Infrastructure Protection Unit; Anti-vandalism Unit and the Special female squad at the Command HQ,” he said.

The commandant charged the personnel to be professional in the discharge of their duties with a high sense of responsibility and utmost diligence.

Abodunrin further wished the people of the state and the Christian faithful a happy Easter celebration.

He, therefore, solicited for the support of the public in providing timely information to the corps and urged them to prioritise their personal security. (NAN)

