NSCDC deploys 1,300 personnel to ensure hitch-free Eid el-Kabir in Bayelsa

The Nigeria and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 1,300 officers and men ensure a hitch free Eid el- Kabir across Bayelsa.

The NSCDC Commandant  in Bayelsa, Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the enhanced deployment followed a directive by the Commandant-General of NSCDC,    Ahmed Audi.

She explained that the NSCDC remained committed ensuring  adequate and the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in the during the festive period and beyond. 

The commandant said that the of NSCDC  directed all zonal commanders and commandants across the nation enhance operations provide a safe atmosphere for the festivities.

She said  the NSCDC in Bayelsa had consequently  deployed personnel to strategic locations across the to prevent vandalism or attack on all critical assets and infrastructure and also to places of worship, motor parks, recreation centers and flash points.

According to her, the NSCDC in Bayelsa  is providing 24 hour surveillance in to routine patrols to prevent crimes and guarantee safety in the state.

The commandant noted that officers and men of the NSCDC were vigilant mode during festive  period and would the status at all times. 

She also said that effort would help to rid the state  of criminals and other criminal elements that could be inimical to the economic growth and of the state.

She urged the public to support the agencies by providing useful information on any suspicious person or groups.

The commandant assured the Muslims of a safe and  happy  celebration. (NAN)

