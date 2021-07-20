NSCDC deploys 1,300 personnel to ensure hitch-free Eid el-Kabir in Bayelsa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 1,300 officers and men to ensure a hitch free Eid el- Kabir across Bayelsa.

The NSCDC Commandant in Bayelsa, Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the enhanced deployment followed a directive by the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi.

She explained that the NSCDC remained committed to ensuring adequate security and the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in the state during the festive period and beyond.

The commandant said that the leadership of NSCDC directed all zonal commanders and state commandants across the nation to enhance operations to provide a safe atmosphere for the festivities.

She said the NSCDC in Bayelsa had consequently deployed more personnel to strategic locations across the state to prevent vandalism or attack on all critical assets and infrastructure and also to places of worship, motor parks, recreation centers and flash points.

According to her, the NSCDC in Bayelsa is providing 24 hour surveillance in addition to routine patrols to prevent crimes and guarantee safety in the state.

The commandant noted that officers and men of the NSCDC were in a vigilant mode during festive period and would maintain the status at all times.

She also said that this effort would help to rid the state of criminals and other criminal elements that could be inimical to the economic growth and development of the state.

She urged the public to support the security agencies by providing useful information on any suspicious person or groups.

The commandant assured the Muslims of a safe and happy celebration. (NAN)

