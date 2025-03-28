NSCDC deploys 1,300 ahead of Eid-el- fitri celebration in Edo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,300 personnel across Edo to ensure security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

By Usman Aliyu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,300 personnel across Edo to ensure security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Federal Government declared March 31 and April 1 as public holidays for the Islamic festival, marking the end of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

Efosa Ogbebor, Head of the Public Relations and Media Unit of the NSCDC Command in Edo, said this in a statement on Friday in Benin.

Ogbebor said that the state commandant, Mr Gbenga Agun, announced the deployment during a briefing on Friday.

According to Ogbebor, the personnel will be stationed at Eid prayer grounds, palaces, monuments, and recreational centers across the state to ensure maximum security.

“Commandant Agun emphasised that the command has expanded its intelligence network to preempt and neutralise any security threats during the celebrations,” the statement read.

He assured residents that the security of lives and property before, during, and after the festival remained the command’s top priority.

The commandant directed all unit commanders, tactical team heads, area commanders, and divisional officers to maintain a smooth, crime-free, and secure environment throughout the festivities.

He also urged the public to cooperate with security personnel and provide useful information to help identify and curb criminal activities.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)