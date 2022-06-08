NSCDC denies hand in APC chieftain’s death

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Wednesday refuted media reports linking it to the death of a chieftain of the APC in Kogi.

Suleiman Mafara, NSCDC Commandant in Kogi, made the denial during a press conference on Wednesday in Lokoja.

He said that though the deceased, David Ipinnaiye, was arrested by the NSCDC, he died at ECWA Hospital Ponyon and not in NSCDC custody.

Ipinnaiye was the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ponyan Ward, in Yagba East Local Government Area of the state.

He was arrested for questioning by the NSCDC following report that he allegedly wanted to behead a young boy who was making advances to his daughter.

The commandant said Ipinnaiye was arrested on June 7, alongside the cutlass he allegedly used in chasing the boy away.

According to Marafa, while, in detention at the counter, the deceased requested for water from an officer who rushed to get him some.

He said that on getting the water, the officer found Ipinnaiye gasping for breath and he was quickly rushed to the ECWA hospital, where he died.

The NSCDC commandant stressed that Ipinnaiye did not commit suicide in NSCD cell as being speculated and urged the public to await the report of the autopsy on the actual cause of death.

Marafa advised the media to always cross-check their information and ensure balance and accuracy before going public with their reports. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

