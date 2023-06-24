NSCDC decorates newly promoted officers in Jigawa

Aisha Ahmed

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State Command, has decorated oficers recently promoted to various ranks during the 2022 Senior Officers promotion.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, Mr Adamu Shehu, made this known on Saturday.

He said that the decoration took place on Friday with two officers promoted to Deputy Commandants, six Superintendents of Corps and three Assistant Supretendents of Corps.

Others included 1 Deputy Superintendent of Corps, 11 Assistant Superintendents of Corps and 18 Inspectors of Corps promoted to Assistant Supreintendents of Corps.

While congratulating the newly decorated officers, the State Commandant, Mr Musa Malah, in the statement, charged them to discharge their duties to reciprocate the gesture.

He further commended the Commandant General of the Corps, Mr Ahmed Abubakar-Audi, for his commitment and determination in improving personnel welfare.

The statement revealed that while responding on behalf of the newly decorated officers, the Head of Finance, Mr Shehu Bakari, assured the State Commandant of their resolve to give their best in their places of assignments.

They vowed to continue protecting the interest of the corps wherever they found themselves. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

