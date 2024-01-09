NSCDC decorates 950 promoted officers in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, on Tuesday, decorated 950 promoted officers with their new ranks.’

In a speech, the State Commandant, Umar Mohammed, charged the decorated officers to double their efforts in a bid to actualise the mandate of the corps.

He expressed gratitude to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, and the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, for magnanimously approving the promotion.

Mohammed congratulated the officers on their well-deserved promotion, saying that their elevation was as a result of their dedication to work and professional excellence.

He gave a breakdown of the promotion list to include Deputy Commandant of Corps (seven), Assistant Commandant of Corps (20), Chief Superintendent of Corps (26) and Superintendent of Corps (202).

Also, Deputy Superintendent of Corps (126), Assistant Superintendent of Corps (I, 424) and Superintendent of Corps (II, 145).

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), some of the officers expressed gratitude to the Minister of Interior and the Commandant General for approving their promotion.

They promised to intensify their efforts in discharging their responsibilities.

The event was attended by security chiefs from other sister agencies, relations of the decorated officers and acquaintances. (NAN)

By Mujidat Oyewole

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

