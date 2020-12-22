NSCDC decorates 2,025 newly-promoted officers, deploys 2,000 personnel for yuletide in Oyo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, on Tuesday, decorated 2,025 newly-promoted personnel and announced the deployment of 2,000 personnel for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Iskilu Akinsanya, stated this at the occasion, held at the command’s headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan.

Akinsanya expressed appreciation to the NSCDC Commandant-General, Gana Muhammed, for recognising the efforts of the personnel at raising the image and standard of the corps in the state.

He said that the command was ranked one of the best in the country in terms of performance and hard work.

The commandant said that huge number of the promoted personnel was a testimony to and recognition of their commitment and dedication.

He urged the newly-promoted personnel and their other colleagues to continue to put in their best in securing the lives and property of the people of the state.

“This promotion exercise has imposed additional tasks on you. I know you have been doing it before but you still need to put more efforts,” he said.

The commandant commended the state government and other sister security agencies in the state for their support.

Speaking on the Christmas and New celebrations, Akinsanya said that the corps would leave no stone unturned to ensure hitch-free celebrations.

He said that no fewer than 2,000 personnel would be deployed to the nooks and crannies of the state, urging the citizens to alert them in case of any security challenge.

Also speaking, the NSCDC Zonal Commanding Officer, Shem Obafaiye, urged the newly-promoted personnel to be more committed and professional in the discharge of their duties.

Two of the newly-promoted officers, Mrs Folasade Adegoke and Mr Soji Akingbade, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked God for sparing their lives to witness the promotion.

They promised to put in more efforts in protecting the lives and property of the citizenry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion was attended by representatives of other security agencies in the state as well as friends and family members of the affected personnel. (NAN)