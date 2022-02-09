NSCDC critical to nation’s security – NAF

By Mujidat Oyewole

Air Commodore G.I. Jibia, Commander of the 303 Medium Airlift Group, Nigeria Air Force ()NAF, says the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is one of the critical elements of the nation’s security.

Jibia said this during a visit on Tuesday to the NSCDC Command Headquarters in Ilorin.

He noted that the NSCDC had been contributing to the security well-being of the country since its establishment.

The Commander, who recently assumed duty, explained that the visit was to seek for the coeperation of NSCDC, saying that no security agency can succeed in isolation.

“As the Chief of Defence Staff stated recently, the country is bleeding, security-wise, and we are in a very challenging situation.

“We believe there is a need for all the security agencies to come together and through this collaborative effort, we can be result-oriented,” he said.

Jibia added that over the years NSCDC had played major roles in the security of the country.

He said that it had become imperative to seek collaborative effort of the corps in order to achieve set out goals and objectives.

The commander explained that the 303 Medium Airlift Group of the NAF was established to provide all the medium airlifting requirements of the Nigeria Air Force.

He said that it would assist the force to accomplish its own security mandate across the country.

Responding, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Makinde Ayinla, said that it had become imperative for the security operatives to collaborate and work together.

The commandant recalled the working relationship between NSCDC and the Nigeria Army since when the Corps was established and assured the Air Force commander of the NSCDC readiness to parley with Air Force. (NAN)

