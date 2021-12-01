NSCDC conducts psychological assessment of personnel in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday conducted psychological assessment and evaluation of its personnel in Sokoto State.

Inaugurating the exercise in Sokoto, Mr Muhammad Dada, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, said that the evaluation was to ascertain the mental state of the personnel.

“This is especially for those that are away from the public for a very long period of time in order to ensure they are psychologically fit to interact with the society.

“The assessment and evaluation programme is in line with modern forensic science, to enhance the skills of the personnel on general duty.

“NSCDC is cautious not to hand over weapon to personnel who during their stay out of the public encounter mental disability, as such necessitated the examination,” he said.

Mr Muhammad Ibrahim of NSCDC Forensic and Behavioral Unit, Abuja, who led the evaluation team, said the test was part of the focus of the NSCDC Commandant General (CG).

“This is to create, build a positive culture that will enable a unique identity for the service within the security architecture of Nigeria.

“The CG intends to achieve the above by adopting his five acts of rejigging, revamping, resuscitating, repositioning and restructuring the service for the betterment of the corps.

“It is in line with this, we are here today to test the personnel psychologically and know their mental being,” he said.(NAN)

