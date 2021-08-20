NSCDC commander seeks closer collaboration with FRSC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has solicited for closer collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in order to serve Nigerians better.

Assistant Commandant Gimba Sule, who is the new Area Commandant of NSCDC in Suleja, disclosed this during a visit to Moses Odogiyon, FRSC Unit Commandant in Suleja on Thursday.

Sule said collaboration and cooperation are key to realising the objectives of the NSCDC and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

He said that the visit was part of efforts by the NSCDC toward maintaining cordial relationship with sister security agencies.

The AC, who praised the exemplary conducts of officers and men of the FRSC, said it’s a clear indication of good leadership.

Odogiyon, while responding, explained that sharing of security information was key to building a robust relationship between the two agencies.

He assured the new NSCDC Commander of continued collaboration.

The Corps Commander said that apart from enforcement of law, the Corps deployed technology like the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) in making its operations effective.

He further noted that the Corps could also assist other security agencies in the tracking of wanted vehicles.

Odogiyon expressed his willingness to lecture NSCDC officers on safety tips while using the road.

He pledged the readiness of the Unit to conduct free vehicle safety check for staff of NSCDC as well as assist them in drivers license procurement. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...