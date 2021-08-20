NSCDC commander seeks closer collaboration with FRSC

The Nigeria and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has solicited for closer collaboration with Federal Safety Corps (FRSC) in order serve Nigerians better.

Assistant Commandant Gimba Sule, who the new Area Commandant of NSCDC in Suleja, disclosed this during a visit Moses Odogiyon, FRSC Unit Commandant in Suleja on Thursday.

Sule said collaboration and cooperation are key realising the objectives of the NSCDC and the Federal Safety Corps (FRSC).

He said that the visit was part of efforts the NSCDC toward maintaining cordial relationship with sister agencies.

The AC, who praised the exemplary conducts of officers and men of the FRSC, said it’s a clear indication of good leadership.

Odogiyon, while responding, explained that sharing of information was key to a robust relationship between the two agencies.

He assured the new NSCDC Commander of continued collaboration.

The Corps Commander said that apart from enforcement of law, the Corps deployed like the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) in making its operations effective.

He further noted that the Corps could also assist other security agencies in the tracking of wanted vehicles.

Odogiyon expressed his willingness to lecture NSCDC officers on safety tips while using the .

He pledged the readiness of the Unit to conduct free vehicle safety check for staff of NSCDC as well as assist them in drivers license procurement. (NAN)

