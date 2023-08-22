NSCDC Commandant tasks personnel on protection of critical infrastructure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, has tasked officers and men of the FCT command to work assiduously in ensuring that critical infrastructures are protected in the territory.

Odumosu made the call when addressed all personnel, including District Officers (DOs) of the Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the territory; Abaji, Bwari, Kuje, Gwagwalada and Kwali, at the FCT NSCDC Command on Tuesday.

He said that his tenure of leadership under the NSCDC Commandant-General (CG), Ahmed Audi, was dedicated to ensuring results while actively carrying out the mandates of the Corps.

He said that the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, had tasked the Corps alongside sister agencies in the territory to provide proper security and cleanse the city of crimes.

The Commandant frowned at the high rate of vandalism of street lights, theft of manhole covers, railings, railway sleepers amongst others, in the FCT.

“It is high time we work together to put an end to these nefarious acts because these criminals are beginning to feel too comfortable in sabotaging the asset of the country,” he said.

He further said that the Minister had charged the Corps to treat those involved in vandalizing manholes as “Armed robbers”.

Odumosu quoted Wike as saying, “The people who steal manhole covers, don’t see them as just people who steal but see them as armed robbers, when you do that they will run away”.

He further enjoined officers and men of the Corps to work tirelessly in ensuring that citizens and all critical infrastructure of the FCT were free of vandalism and other nefarious activities.

“The Minister has said his duty is to provide us with the necessary tools and wouldn’t tolerate any excuses as result will be all expected,” he said.

According to Odumosu, the newly inaugurated FCT Minister, was known for hardwork and service delivery, hence, the need for the Corps to live up to expectations in ensuring adequate protection of these assets.

“As a security organization in-charge of the protection of critical infrastructure, the expectations of the Minister will be high and so we must not disappoint.

“Strategies, structures and infrastructural development will be put in place and so we can’t sit-back and watch all efforts go down the drain,” the Commandant said.

He urged officers on the need for civility, professionalism, discipline, hard work and dedication while discharging their duties.

Commandant Odumosu further advised all personnel to renew their mindset, be motivated and maintain a positive attitude.

According to him, it was no longer business as usual in the security architecture of the country as the current administration is dedicated to enforcing reforms.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

