NSCDC Commandant seeks synergy among security agencies

By Mujidat Oyewole

Mr Umar Mohammed, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has called for continuous synergy among security agencies in the state to tackle insecurity

The Commandant made the call during a courtesy visit to the State Headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ilorin on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude to the director for his support over the years, especially in the area of intelligence sharing.

In his remark, the State Director of DSS, Mr Patrick Ikenweine who appreciated the commandant, said that effective collaboration was a strong tool in combating crime in the state.

He further reiterated the command’s readiness to work closely with the corps to provide adequate security for the people of Kwara.

Mohammed who was also at the state headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Service, said that there was a need for inter-agency collaborations.

Responding, AbdulRaheem Salami, the State Controller of Nigeria Correctional Service, assured the commandant of his uninterrupted support and cooperation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commandant also visited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he called for cooperation among security agencies.

He said that no single agency could succeed alone in curbing the menace of corruption and financial crimes.

In his response, the Zonal Commander of EFCC, Mr Michael Nzekwe said that there has been a robust relationship between the two agencies and promised effective service delivery in the state. (NAN)

