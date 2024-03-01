NSCDC Commandant charges fresh personnel on service

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has charged its newly recruited officials in Cross River to see their recruitment as an opportunity to serve their fatherland.

The Commandant, NSCDC, Cross River Command, Mr Charles Brown, gave the charge on Friday, during the passing out parade of 78 newly recruited officers of the corps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the passing out parade of the officers coincided with the annual World Civil Defence Day Celebration, with the theme, “honour heroes and promote safety skills.”

Brown said the recruitment of the 78 officers became necessary as the nation was going through a lot of security challenges, requiring more security personnel.

According to him, the recruitment of the corps in Cross River was in addition to the 170 officers recruited in 2019, and they were all indigenes of the state.

“While this is another way of creating jobs for the teeming youths in Cross River, I admonish the graduands to see their recruitment as a call to duty and an opportunity to render service to their fatherland,” he said.

The commandant said following the theme of the World Civil Defence Day, they were reminded not to forget or allow the efforts and sacrifices of the heroes past to be in vain.

On his part, one of the newly recruited officers, Peter Bassey, said it was a hectic six months for them as they underwent the training.

He said that he was delighted getting this far.

Bassey appealed for more synergy among security agencies in the nation, noting that inter-agency communication and collaboration among agencies could be better.

“We need to come together in a unified manner to fight the insecurity in the nation, that is the way we can make a bold statement against insecurity in the nation,” he said

Mrs Grace Umor, a parent of one of the newly recruited officers, said she was very grateful that her son was taken out of the many that applied to be recruited.

She said that her son would go wherever he was posted, noting that the God that gave him the job would protect him. (NAN)

By Christian Njoku