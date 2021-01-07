NSCDC Command in Kwara denies detaining underage persons

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara Command has denied allegations of detaining underaged persons in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command on Thursday in Ilorin.

He stated that the command did not at any time detain underage persons in its custody.

Olasunkanmi said that the statement was issued to debunk a particular post on social media and to also put the matter straight.

He said, “One Pa David Dako from Oro town, in Irepodun area of the state, lodged a complaint about one of his sons, Samuel Dako, who was suspected to have been abducted by a church located along Oja tuntun, Agbooba, Ilorin.

“Three members of the church were invited for interrogation and the investigation led some officers to a building at Agbooba.

“It was discovered that there were some other people in the same building, including the child in question (Samuel).

“The members that were invited for interrogation claimed that the people found in the building were all members of the church,” Olasunkanmi said.

The PRO said that investigations would continue on the matter.

He, however, said that the NSCDC Commandant in Kwara, Mr Ayinla Makinde, had urged parents and guardians to always know the movements of their wards.

“Parents should know whom their children make friends with and worship with, so as to guide and guard them from being brainwashed to commit crimes,” Olasunkanmi said. (NAN)