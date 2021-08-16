NSCDC CG warns 267 new officers against accidental discharge

Ahmed Audi, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned the 267 graduates of the Corps against accidental discharge.

Audi gave the warning during the Passing out Parade of the 267 Batch 7 officers of the armed squad on Monday in Abuja.

The commandant cautioned the armed men, saying that there was no room or excuse for accidental discharge as such action was highly prohibited.

“Accidental discharge is an aberration under my watch; You must know how to dismantle, assemble and shoot arms well because it is one man to one arm.

“When you go to your stations demonstrate what you have learnt and let us only speak to criminals in the language they understand.

“Don’t allow anyone to disarm you because you have been trained and given the authority, so be always at alert,’’ he said.

He tasked the new armed men on professionalism, self-esteem, discipline and selfless service to work.

“If bandits confront you, finish them and make sure you justify your existence with the Corps.

“Indiscipline, unprofessional conducts, disloyalty to the system, disobedience to constituted authority and insubordination will be ruthlessly dealt with,” he warned.

He stressed that defaulters of the laid down rules would be shown the way out of the corps for incompetence.

Audi said that the new armed men had gone through intense and very rigorous training to help strengthen the security architecture of the country.

He added, “Your passing out today is coming at a period the nation is passing through intensive security challenges.

“Please be aware that this is just the beginning; ahead of you lies years of service to the people of this great country.

“I am confident you will perform with the traditional flair and selfless devotion to duty,’’ he said.

The NSCDC boss urged the general public to refrain from taking laws into their hands but let the law take its course.

“As part of efforts to rejig and reposition the Corps for effective service delivery, this administration has intensified capacity building, training and retraining of staff across all commands.

“We will take zero tolerance for crime and criminality from those who take laws into their hands, who bear arms illegally and who seek profit from a climate of fear and insecurity.

“Those who indulge in such crimes will be dealt with accordingly because the peace and stability of our dear country is very sacrosanct,’’ he said.

He further said that there was need for synergy between security agencies and the public as Nigeria is faced with what he described as “asymmetric conflict”.

“I plan to rid the country of all forms of crimes through effective deployment of the Corps capabilities,

“We must come together and work as a team as Nigeria is facing an asymmetric conflict which has dealt with countries so there is need for synergy to solve this insecurity problems,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...