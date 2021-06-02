The Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has charged officers and men of the corps to be loyal and dedicated at all times.

Audi gave the charge at the decoration of five newly promoted Deputy Commandant Generals (DCGs) and 12 Commandants of the corps on Wednesday in Abuja.

“What government will want to see from you is loyalty. Loyalty is not 99.9 per cent but 100 per cent.

“You must not be involved in corruption but fight corruption by following due process in your dealings,’’ Audi said.

He said that the promotion was strictly based on merit, adding that the officers represented the geopolitical zones in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaibu Belgore, congratulated the officers and urged them to be dedicated to service.

Represented by Dr Funsho Alabi, the Director, Special Duties, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Belgore noted that their promotion was a call to put in more efforts to work.

“Considering the prevailing security challenges in the country, the NSCDC must rise to the challenges.

“You must collaborate with other agencies to bring peace and security within the country,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

