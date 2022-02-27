NSCDC calls for farmers/herders peaceful coexistence in Osun State

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday in Osogbo called for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders.

In a statement issued preparatory to the celebration of the 2022 International Civil Defence Day, its spokesperson, Olabisi Atanda, quoted the Commandant, Mr Emmanuel Ocheja, as making the call.

He made the call at Ayedire Local Government Area of the state at a one-day workshop preparatory to the celebration.

Ocheja warned herders to keep off farmlands in the state and explained that the destruction of farmlands was the major bone of contention between farmers and herders.

He advised that all stakeholders in the agro-allied sector should embrace the use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to resolve issues, rather than resorting to confrontations and aggressive combats.

He assured of NSCDC’s commitment to protect the agro-allied industry and address security challenges that might confront food production and food security in the country.

The commandant said the Federal Government was poised to ensure that everybody who engaged in agriculture had a peaceful atmosphere to go about their occupation without any fear of intimidation or harassment.

Ocheja spoke on the theme: “Civil Defence and Management of Displaced Persons in the Face of Disaster and Crisis: Role of Volunteers and the Fight against Pandemics.’’

In his remarks, Chairman of Ayedire Local Government Council, Mr Adigun Adejare, commended the effort of the NSCDC in maintaining peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders.

Adejare pledged support for the NSCDC and other security agencies, urging farmers and herders to continue to live in peace and put an end to clashes in the state.

A farmer and participant, Alhaji Seidu Adamu, appreciated the NSCDC for organising the workshop and promised that inhabitants of Ayedire would continue to explore every avenue to engender peace and harmony.

Representatives of the Fulani-Bororo community in Ayedire and its environs, who participated in the workshop, reiterated their readiness to cooperate with the NSCDC to achieve peaceful co-existence with farmers. (NAN)

