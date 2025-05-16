NSCDC calls for Community Service for Students to prevent disaster 

Mr Hammed Aboderin, Assistant Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has called for a proactive approach to disaster management

By Philomina Attah

Mr Hammed Aboderin, Assistant Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has called for a proactive approach to disaster management by leveraging Nigeria’s large student population for community service.

Aboderin made the call during a stakeholders’ meeting on 2025 National Preparedness and Response Campaign (NPRC) on Flood Disaster and Related Hazards in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for stakeholders towards ensuring constant sensitisation to avoid the reoccurrence of flooding in Nigeria.

Aboderin emphasised NSCDC’s commitment to prevention rather than reaction, highlighting the agency’s strong partnership with NEMA.

He proposed integrating community development, particularly environmental sanitation into academic certification for tertiary students.

With over five million students in Nigeria’s higher institutions, he suggested that dedicating just one hour per semester to cleaning drainage systems could amount to nearly 10 million hours of community service every three months.

According to him, such efforts will significantly reduce flooding and related disasters.

He also recommended incentives similar to programmes in countries like the Philippines, where individuals receive rice in exchange for collecting plastic waste, to encourage participation.

Aboderin advocated for practical disaster management training, starting from a young age, and advised that community service become a standard part of academic and youth organisation activities.

He said that the initiative would foster disaster resilience and also turn Nigeria’s population into an asset for national development and environmental protection.

Mr. Oyegade Adeleke, Deputy General Manager, Climate Services, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Nimet), commended the timeliness and effectiveness of early warning systems for disaster management.

Adeleke said that Nimet had provided a comprehensive seasonal forecast as early as January and February, ensuring that all relevant stakeholders were covered.

He said that disaster managers, particularly those at NEMA should not rely solely on the annual forecasts released at the beginning of the year.

“It is not enough to listen to the forecast in January or February alone.

“NEMA must follow us for the January forecast, for the February forecast, for the March forecast, and so on,” he said.

According to Adeleke, forecasts are updated regularly, sometimes even every two weeks, and these updates provide more accurate and actionable information as the season progresses.

“If we have not prepared enough in January, February, or March, there is always another cycle coming, and new forecasts for April, May and beyond,” he said.

He urged all disaster management agencies to engage continuously with Nimet’s monthly and bi-weekly forecasts to ensure timely and effective preparedness.

He reinforced the agency’s commitment to keeping the nation informed and prepared.

The Director of Planning, Research and Forecasting, NEMA, Mr. Onimode Abdullahi, emphasised the importance of collective action in tackling the growing threat of floods and related hazards across Nigeria.

“Our engagements today have been enlightening, and we have collectively identified key areas of focus to enhance Nigeria’s flood preparedness and response capabilities,

“Among the critical strategies discussed were, improving the accuracy and timely dissemination of flood warnings to at-risk communities, and supporting grassroots initiatives aimed at reducing flood risks and promoting national resilience.

“We also discussed fostering stronger partnerships among government agencies, NGOs, and local communities to ensure a coordinated and effective response during flood disasters,” he said.

The Director urged all stakeholders to carry the momentum forward, stressing the need for inclusive, sustainable, and community-focused efforts.

“Let us leave this meeting with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to building a more resilient Nigeria.

“Together, we can make a difference and save lives, livelihoods, and communities from the devastating effects of flood disasters,” he said.

Participants were reminded to remain dedicated to implementing the recommendations and strategies developed, ensuring that vulnerable communities are not left behind.(NAN)