NSCDC C-G commiserates with families of 2 slain personnel in Imo

By Yahaya Isah

The Commandant-General (C-G) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has sympathised with families and friends of the two personnel killed at Umuolulo, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of lmo.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, Olusola Odumosu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Odumosu said that the attack took place on March 27, while the officers were on official duty to protect critical assets and infrastructures in the state.

The C-G described the death of Assistant Superintendent of Corps I (ASCI) Onwuzuruike Sixtus, and Corps Assistant I (CA I), Simon Simon, alongside two other civilians as saddening and unfortunate.

Audi prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed personnel and asked that God grants the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The NSCDC boss said that the sad loss to NSCDC Imo command sent shock waves to the entire NSCDC family nationwide.

He described the latest ambush of personnel as death too many and directed personnel to give intelligence and information gathering utmost importance.

The C-G, therefore, urged personnel that in view of the security situation in the country, they should give high premium to information and intelligence gathering by working closely with the local communities.

This, he said, would enable the personnel to be ahead of criminals before they strike or carry out their nefarious activities.

Audi further ordered the Imo Commandant, Mathew Ovye, to immediately forward the deceased personnel’s details to the insurance unit of the corps to commence the process of benefits payments to next of kins of the deceased.

He directed the Assistant Commandant-General in charge of Zone E, Aliyu Musa, to lead a delegation of senior officers in the state on a condolence visit to the family houses of the departed on behalf of the Corps.

The C-G also ordered that a thorough investigation of the incident be carried out to bring the perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.

“Anyone with useful information about hoodlums or gunmen terrorising the people of Imo or responsible for the killing of two of our members should kindly contact the Corps discreetly or anonymously,” he said.

He urged members of the public to join forces with NSCDC and other security agencies to arrest any form of insecurity disrupting the peace of the country by giving timely information to help nip crime in the bud. (NAN)