NSCDC Boss warns journalists, clarifies tenure extension

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ‘NSCDC’, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu on Sunday dispelled the insinuations by those he described as mischief makers that his tenure which was to end on July 17, 2020 has been extended for 5-years.

This is misleading and mischievous and it should be disregarded by the general public, the Corps said in a statement Sunday.

The CG disclosed that it’s true that President Muhammadu Buhari through the honourable Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has approved six months tenure extension ONLY for him with effect from July 17, 2020.

The minister graciously recommended this extension of tenure due to the track record of innovative programmes in the Corps as well as the need to consolidate some of the on-going projects.

While the Commandant General Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu appreciated the President Buhari for the opportunity given to him and for the able leadership of the minister of I,nterior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, he warned journalists to always verify their information before going to the press.

He said he would not be deterred by antics of critics as he had a clear vision of what he wanted to achieve as a CG, stressing that the various projects of his administration are symbolic and would speak to generations yet unborn.

