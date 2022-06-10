NSCDC boss tasks promoted personnel on mentorship

Ahmed Audi, Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has tasked senior officers of the Corps to serve as mentors to subordinates to foster professionalism.

Audi, during the decoration of 22 Assistant Commandant-Generals and 35 Commandants of the Corps on Thursday in Abuja, said that the essence of leadership was to make impact in the lives of others.

According to him, personnel who are unable to impact unique leadership qualities to junior operatives have failed the Corps.

Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on Tuesday decorated five Deputy Commandant-Generals (DCG) of the Corps.

The CG charged the 62 promoted officers on loyalty, commitment, dedication and service delivery.

“You are not to see your elevation as a meal ticket to enjoy without giving the service what it’s due,’’ he said.

The CG, who attributed promotion as a gift from God, advised personnel who were of the habit of lobbying for promotion to desist from such act.

He also ordered all State Commandants to hand over the mantle of leadership in state commands to the most senior officer and report to NSCDC headquarters in Abuja.

Commissioner of the board in-charge of promotions and appointment, retired Maj.- Gen. Emmanuel Bassey, said that those promoted went through rigorous screening as he charged them to continue to work hard.

“Make sure the promotion is well deserved because the security situation in the country needs so much work,’’ he said.

The Commissioner advised officers who are to sit for the next promotion examination to get acquainted with the use of computer as the board eradicates manual examination.

“The next promotion examination will be computer based so if you don’t know how to use a computer go and learn because it would be you and your computer,” he said.

A beneficiary of the promotion ACG, David Abi, commended the board and management of the Corps for the promotion, adding that it was long awaited.

“We will continue to work with the Corps to achieve its mandate as well as to achieve the CG’s vision to be one of the best in the security architecture of the country.’’(NAN)

