NSCDC boss tasks personnel on grassroots information gathering

Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has urged personnel of the corps to engage in grassroots information gathering.

Audi stated this in a statement issued by NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Odumosu Olusola, on Sunday in Abuja.

He advised the operatives to take advantage of their closeness and direct contact with the public to gather credible information.

According to him, such information will assist the corps in tackling the various security challenges currently confronting the country.

“If you see something, you must say something. Intelligence information ahead of any criminal activity always put security agencies at vantage positions to repel any untoward attack before it occurs,” he said.

The commandant-general, who expressed concerns at the high rate of insecurity in 2021, directed zonal commanders and state commandants to deploy officers and men massively to every nooks and crannies of the country in a renewed fight against all forms of criminality,” he said.

Audi highlighted such criminalities as vandalism of critical assets and infrastructure, oil pipelines and installations, electrical and communication equipment, railway sleepers, attack on farmers and other associated organised crimes.

He also advised parents and guardians to keenly watch and caution their children and wards, who might be seen as a tool for political disruption, as electoral activities drew close.

“Youths are also enjoined to participate in positive activities that will better their lives and make them more beneficial to the nation.

“Operatives of the corps have been mandated to swoop on criminals or perceived enemies of the country, as such individuals will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he cautioned.

The NSCDC helmsman affirmed that the fight against insurgency and insecurity in general called for concerted efforts of the government, security agencies and the general public.

He reiterated the corps’ commitment to ensuring adequate staff welfare and protecting citizens, in line with its mandates. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

