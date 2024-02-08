NSCDC boss tasks Divisional Officers on community participation

The Federal Capital Territory Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Olusola Odumosu, has charged the command’s Heads to always involve community in security operations.

Odumosu gave the charge while addressing Divisional Officers at the Command’s headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that there was the need to involve everyone in an effort to end to the current security threats in the FCT.

The Commandant however, reiterated the importance of interactions and engagements with the various stakeholders as a step towards achieving desire results.

He further enjoined the Officers to work closely with traditional rulers, youth groups, hunters, vigilantes arrest the rampant cases of kidnapping and other crimes in the FCT.

“We have offices close to the people; let’s take advantage of this to get intelligence reports.

“Credible intelligence is one of the most efficient ways to the criminals out so that they face the law,” he said.

Odumosu also told the officers that their level of performance would determine their continuous staying in office.

According to him, the corps is responsible for the enforcement of peace and order as such citizens are looking up for the protection of their lives and property.

“The FCT Minister recently, charged security agencies to bring an end to the lingering insecurity in FCT.

“Therefore, we must maximise our human capital and more intelligence driven method to stay ahead of the enemies,” the Commandant said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

