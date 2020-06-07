NSCDC boss orders probe into killing at Bakassi in C’River

Share the news













Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, Commandant General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, has ordered a probe into the killing in Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State on Friday.

“I have ordered the arrest of officers deployed to Bakassi on Friday and they have equally been handed over to the Police for an independent investigation,” Gana disclosed.

The Commandant General while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, assured members of the public that the Corps would be transparent in its investigation and that findings would be made public and the offenders shall not go unpunished.

Related