NSCDC Boss confirm killing of 4 officers in Rivers

By Desmond Ejibas

Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday confirmed the killings of four personnel by suspected sea pirates in Rivers.

Audi confirmed the killing of the deceased officers while addressing troops of NSCDC Command in Rivers, according to a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, SC Olufemi Ayodele in Port Harcourt.

He urged the personnel that in spite of the attacks by gunmen they should remain focussed and courageous in their fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

“Let me condole with the command and the families of our gallant men who lost their lives while on duty at Alakiri in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers state.

“This is part of the hazards of the job, and the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has assured that the blood of the gallant men will not be a waste.

“I’ll not reveal to the public our operational strategies to bring the perpetrators to book, but we are in collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

Audi said the corps had already initiated the process to deliver the benefits of the deceased victims of the gruesome murder to their next of kins.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for enhancing the capacity and operational efficiency of the corps through his approvals for the provision of gun boats and improved welfare.

“So, it is important that personnel continue to put in their best in utmost loyalty, dedication, and discipline in our service to the nation.

“In spite of the challenges, I am committed to overcoming the inherited challenges, and already, we have made a headway in the clearing of all backlogs of promotion and arrears of payment.

“Some of the achievements we have made is the introduction of career progression development courses and the promotion of officers to a new rank solely on merit and performance,” he added.

Audi said that promotion stagnation which kept personnel on the same rank for years as well as inadequate emoluments were now in the past.

He said the corps under his command and through the minister of interior had made considerable progress in getting the Federal Government to review salaries and allowances of personnel.

According to him, payments of improved welfare packages are expected to begin as soon as the process is concluded.

“So, I charge new recruits currently undergoing training to remain focused, fit, and agile as I remain undeterred and dedicated having served the corps for 27 years.

“The success of any officer lies in diligent service, commitment, and loyalty to the country.

“The corps has introduced Standard Operating procedures and Code of Conduct to check, correct and punish erring officer, including dismissal, demotion and sanction,” he told the new recruits. (NAN)

