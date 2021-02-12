Madu gave the charge during a courtesy visit to the Corps Federal Capital Territory Command on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Hilary Madu, Acting Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has urged staffers to be professional and dedicated in the discharge of their duties, to ensure the protection of lives and property of citizens.

The Acting Commandant-General, in a statement signed by the Corps’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Sola Odumosu, advised officers and men to uphold the constitutional mandate of the agency.

Madu further urged them to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their duties, to justify their pay and to also be at the forefront of enforcing the COVID-19 safety protocols in the country.