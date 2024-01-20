Saturday, January 20, 2024
NSCDC boss cautions personnel against mismanagement of weapons

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday in Abuja charged its armourers and commanders to effectively manage weapons in their possession.

He gave the charge at a meeting with NSCDC’s armourers and unit commanders from various formations of the corps.

Audi warned that NSCDC management would not hesitate to deal decisively with any personnel caught in the act of mismanaging arms and ammunitions.

He urged the armourers and commanders to adhere to the principles and fundamental instructions on policies guiding the deployment of arms and ammunition.

“We will not condone indiscriminate handling of arms and ammunitions.

“Armourers and commanders in the habit of mishandling arms and ammunitions must desist forthwith or be shown the way out,’’ Audi cautioned.

He directed that records of all arms and ammunitions deployment must be kept adequately while state and national commandants must be briefed regularly about weapons movement.

Audi also reiterated NSCDC’s commitment to training and retraining of personnel. (NAN)

