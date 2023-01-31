NSCDC bags outstanding gov’t agency award, assures election security

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has emerged as the 2022 Best Government Agency in Nigeria.

The award was presented during the 14th Edition of Leadership Annual Conference and Awards, with the theme “Credible Elections and An Economy in Transition”, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Dr Ahmed Audi, received the award on behalf of the organisation.

He said that the recognition would spur them to do more in the discharge of their mandate and assured Nigerians that the corps would ensure effective security during the forthcoming elections.

Audi said the corps had embarked on training and retraining of personnel for effective handling of election security, in conjunction with the Police and other security agencies.

“This award is a recognition of what the corps has been doing to improve the life of personnel and fulfill its core mandate.

“This will spur us to do more in service delivery of our mandate to the nation,” the CG said.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for equipping the NSCDC with necessary facilities for the effective protection of critical national assets.

Audi appreciated the management of Leadership Group alongside all stakeholders for recognizing the work of the corps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others awardees include Nigerian Immigration Service Comptroller General, Isa Jere, as Public Service Person of the Year, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Chairman, Brig.Gen Mohammed Marwa (rtd), as 2022 Personality of the Year, among others.(NAN)