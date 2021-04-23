Mr Afrika Ezenyimulu, commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Enugu State Command, has assured residents of the command’s readiness to protect lives and property.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command Public Relation Officer (PRO), Denny-Manuel Iwuchukwu, on behalf of the Commandant, in Enugu on Friday.

Ezenyimulu gave the assurance when the Airport Military Commander of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Mr D. P. Zinnass, paid him a visit.

He said that the command was ever ready to partner with any agency that had the security of the nation at heart.

The commandant thanked the Military for their prompt assistance in tackling internal security emergencies.

Earlier in his speech, the Airport Military Commander, D P Zinnass told the commandant that he came to familiarise with the command.

He said that the aim of his visit was to strengthen the already existing synergy and called for greater collaboration among security services.

Zinnass lauded NSCDC for its professional conduct in handling security matters in the state. (NAN)

