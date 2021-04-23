NSCDC assures residents of command’s protection in Enugu

Mr Afrika Ezenyimulu, commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (), State , has assured residents of the ’s readiness lives and .

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relation Officer (PRO), Denny-Manuel Iwuchukwu, behalf of the Commandant, in .

Ezenyimulu gave the assurance when the Airport Military Commander of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Mr D. P. Zinnass, paid him a visit.

He said that the was ever ready partner with any agency that had the security of the nation at heart.

The commandant thanked the Military for their prompt assistance in tackling internal security emergencies.

Earlier in his speech, the Airport Military Commander, D P Zinnass told the commandant that he came familiarise with the command.

He said that the aim of his visit was to strengthen the already existing synergy and called for greater among security services.

Zinnass lauded for its professional conduct in security matters in the state. (NAN)

