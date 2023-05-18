NSCDC assures personnel of safe workplace

By Bukola Adetoye

The Commandant of Corps ( CC) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps ( NSCDC), Lagos Command, Mr Usman Alfadarai has assured personnel in NSCDC Lagos state Command of safety at work place.

Alfadarai gave the assurrance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Wednesday, in Lagos.

The CC gave the assurrance following the fire outbreak that gutted a section of the storage facility at the NSCDC command on Saturday.

NAN reports that the fire occured on Saturday at about 3.30 a.m. where it affected a section of a storage.

However, Alfadarai said few exhibits were recovered from various operational activities

Alfadarai promised there would no repeat of such incidence and loss of life to fire outbreak.

The commandant assured of repair and rehabilitation of the burnt storage facility and building of better one with all modern safety facilities within a very short time.

He said the fire service promptly put out the fire and prevented loss of lives and property

” This smart move ensured safety of lives, properties, protection of all critical national assets and infrastructure around the entire command.(http://www.nannews.ng.)