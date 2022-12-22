NSCDC assures of crime-free yuletide in Bayelsa, deploys 750 personnel 

By Nathan Nwakamma

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Thursday, said it had put in place an effective strategy against crime and criminality in Bayelsa during the festive season and beyond.

A statement issued by Spokesman for NSCDC in Bayelsa, Mr Solomon Diri-Ogbere, indicated that 750 personnel had been scheduled for surveillance operations across the state.

He said that the deployment of the personnel was in view of the expected increase in economic activities, movement of people as well as several religious and social activities which might attract large crowds during the yuletide.

Diri-Ogbere quoted the NSCDC Commandant, Mr Lucy Fakoya, as assuring people of the state of the corps’ readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protecting their lives and property as well as critical national assets and infrastructure during the celebrations.

“The commandant has put in place strategic deployment across the length and breadth of the state, with special attention to worship and event centres, government installations, motor parks, markets and malls, while motorised patrols have been stepped up to accommodate other soft targets/black spots,” he said.

The commandant noted that the personnel deployed for the assignment were under the strict instruction of the commandant to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

Fakoya said that NSCDC was prepared to deal with any hoodlum, political thug and other disgruntled elements who might attempt to cause breakdown of law and order before, during and after the festive period.

The commandant urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movement to the nearest security formation, stressing that security remained the business of all.

Fakoya, while wishing Christian faithful and the entire people of the state peaceful celebrations, called on them to remain law-abiding in order to sustain the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state. (NAN