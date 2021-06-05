NSCDC arrests two with fake currencies in Kwara

of Nigeria Security and Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested two , Nicholas Kelechi and Benjamin Moore, allegedly in possession of currencies in Yagba in Kwara.

This is contained in a statement by Public Relations Officer, NSCDC, Kwara , Babawale Zaid, on Saturday in Ilorin.

statement said Moore, leader of currency racketeering group in the state, hails from Ebonyi but resided in Iseyin in Kwara.

“Benjamin Moore confessed a man he met at Lokoja introduced him to the business of counterfeiting currencies,” the statement said.

It said the yet-to-be identified man took Moore to a temple in  where he exchanged one N200 note with a N1000 note.

“The said they decided to operate in far places like Yagba where they could not be easily traced.

“The two are now at the state for further investigation,” the statement said. ()

