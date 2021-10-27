NSCDC arrests teenager over alleged possession of stolen items

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Saheed Babtunde, 18, of Ile Awayan Olowo, Ogidi Area, Ilorin, for alleged possession of two Plasma Television sets.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman of Kwara Command of NSCDC, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Afolabi said that the suspect burgled some houses at Ajibesin Community, Ogidi Area, Ilorin, and stole two Plasma television sets, valued at N150,000 and other valuable items.

“On October 25, a case of burglary was reported at NSCDC Command by one AbdulRaheem Abiodun, a member of vigilante group in the area.

“The vigilante group was set up by the Ajibesin Community, Zone B, to curtail the incessant burglary cases in the area,” he said.

The spokesman said that efforts made by the security men in the community were successful on Sunday when the suspect was arrested for being in possession of stolen property.

He said that the suspect was taken to NSCDC headquarters, Ilorin, by the community security team.

He has since confessed to have stolen two Plasma television sets, five mobile phones, pressing irons and other valuables.

Afolabi said that investigation continues on the case in order to ascertain the fact and arrest his accomplices. (NAN)

