NSCDC arrests teenager over alleged possession of stolen items

October 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Saheed Babtunde, 18, of Ile Awayan Olowo, Ogidi Area, Ilorin, possession of two Plasma Television sets.

This is contained in a statement signed Spokesman of Kwara Command of NSCDC, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Afolabi said that suspect burgled some houses at Ajibesin Community, Ogidi Area, Ilorin, and stole two Plasma television sets, valued at N150,000 and other valuable items.

“On October 25, a case of burglary was reported at NSCDC Command by one AbdulRaheem Abiodun, a member of vigilante group in area.

vigilante group was set up Ajibesin Community, Zone B, to curtail incessant burglary cases in area,” he said.

spokesman said that efforts made security men in community were successful on Sunday suspect was arrested for being in possession of stolen property.

He said that suspect was taken to NSCDC headquarters, Ilorin, community security team.

He has since confessed to have stolen two Plasma television sets, five mobile phones, pressing irons and other valuables.

Afolabi said that investigation continues on case in order to ascertain fact and arrest his accomplices. (NAN)

