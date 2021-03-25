The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River has arrested a suspected transformer vandal, Joseph Usani, for vandalising a transformer at Yakurr local government area of the state.

Commandant of NSCDC in Cross River, Mr Majekodunmi Abidemi, on Thursday in Calabar, said that NSCDC was saddled with the responsibility of protecting critical infrastructure and assets in the country.

Abidemi said that the suspect was arrested by men of the Command through timely information from members of the community on March 18.

“We have a case of transformer vandalism before us today. The suspect, Joseph Usani was arrested in Ugep community in Yakurr local government area by our men.

“He was caught in the act. He has two other accomplices who actually evaded arrest at the point of the arrest.

“We arrested him with a transformer that he had already vandalised, alongside other exhibits including a ladder and a motorcycle.

“The suspect cannibalize the transformer, removed vital parts for the sake of profiteering. This action is a test of our capability to protect our power facilities,” he said.

According to him, such act was capable of setting back the economy of the affected community.

He explained that from investigation carried out, the vandals have partners who buys the items from them, adding that the command was also tracking them.

“Our investigation also revealed that the items were marked to be taken to Abakaliki for sale. We will ensure that the appropriate prosecution is done,” he added.

Also speaking, a representative from the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company in Calabar, Mr Augustus Ushie, commended NSCDC for the prompt intervention.

Ushie, who expressed gratitude with the security provision on their facilities by NSCDC, also lauded members of the community for providing useful information that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that he was lured into the act by his friends.

He assured that he would provide the needed information to NSCDC that would lead to the arrest of his accomplices. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

