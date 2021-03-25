NSCDC arrests suspected transformer vandal in C/River

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River has arrested a suspected transformer vandal, Joseph Usani, vandalising a transformer at Yakurr local government area of the state.

of NSCDC in Cross River, Mr Majekodunmi Abidemi, on Thursday in Calabar, said that NSCDC was saddled with the responsibility of protecting infrastructure and assets in the country.

Abidemi said that the suspect was arrested by men of the Command through timely members of the community on March 18.

“We have a of transformer vandalism before us today. The suspect, Joseph Usani was arrested in Ugep community in Yakurr local government area by our men.

“He was caught in the act. He has two other accomplices who actually evaded arrest at the point of the arrest.

“We arrested him with a transformer that he had already vandalised, alongside other exhibits including a ladder and a motorcycle.

“The suspect cannibalize the transformer, removed vital parts the sake of profiteering. This action is a test of our capability protect our power facilities,” he said.

According him, such act was of setting back the economy of the affected community.

He explained that investigation carried out, the vandals have partners who buys the items them, adding that the command was also tracking them.

“Our investigation also revealed that the items were marked be taken Abakaliki sale. We will ensure that the appropriate prosecution is done,” he added.

Also , a representative the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company in Calabar, Mr Augustus Ushie, commended NSCDC for the prompt intervention.

Ushie, who expressed gratitude with the security provision on their facilities by NSCDC, also lauded members of the community for providing useful that led to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that he was lured into the act by his friends.

He assured that he would provide the needed to NSCDC that would lead to the arrest of his accomplices. (NAN)

