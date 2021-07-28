NSCDC arrests suspected bandit

 The Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has arrested a suspected bandit, Bello Galadima in .

Mr Saleh Dada, the Commandant of NSCDC in the told newsmen that Galadima, 40, had been on the wanted list.

Dada said that the suspect apprehended on Tuesday at his hideout at Aliyu Jodi in Sokoto metropolis.

The commandant said that the suspect arrested when he came out to buy drugs, mostly enhancing medicaments his group members.

He explained that the suspect’s arrest followed intelligence report on his activities and movement of his group members around Hamma Ali community.

The commandant commended the community providing information on security challenges in their environment and assured them of maximum . (NAN)

